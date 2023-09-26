Stoned driver arrested after killing senior pedestrian in Bronx: NYPD

A 67-year-old man died after being struck by a stoned driver in the Bronx Monday night.

A 67-year-old man is dead after being struck by a drugged-up motorist in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx Monday evening.

Police say Soundview resident Mohammed Rahman was killed while crossing Castle Hill Avenue, between Hermany and Turnbull avenues, at 9 p.m. Monday. The senior was hit by the driver of a 1994 Infiniti sedan traveling northbound on Castle Hill Avenue.

Rahman was thrown to the ground and suffered a traumatic head injury, police say. He was pronounced dead on arrival by EMS.

The Infiniti driver, 27-year-old Victor Ramos of Castle Hill, remained at the scene. Officers determined Ramos was high on marijuana and opiates at the time of the crash, police sources said, and arrested the motorist, charging him with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, failing to yield, and other raps.

The incident took place just a block away from where another senior, a 68-year-old woman, was killed by a hit-and-run school bus driver in 2019.

Fatal crashes across the city are down slightly this year compared to last, according to NYPD data; 181 people have been killed in crashes so far this year, versus 186 at the same time in 2022. Overall, in the first full year of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, pedestrian fatalities increased slightly to 114, even as overall street deaths were slightly down to 260, according to the recently released Mayor’s Management Report.