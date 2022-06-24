Bronx woman stabbed to death in apartment

A Bronx woman was stabbed to death in her apartment on Friday morning, police reported.

The 56-year-old woman was found mortally wounded inside a second-floor apartment within the Castle Hill Houses, at 530 Olmstead Ave., at 3:37 a.m. on June 24.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 made the discovery while responding to a 911 call about the incident.

Police said the victim suffered a stab wound to her lower torso. EMS rushed her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said officers at the scene did not recover any weapons.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.