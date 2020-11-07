Alleged drunk driver charged with fatally striking man on moped in Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx woman faces criminal charges for fatally striking a moped-rider with her sedan while allegedly driving drunk early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Stephanie Mendez, 33, of Haviland Avenue was booked shortly after the Nov. 7 crash that claimed the life of Frank Davila, 59, who lived right around the corner from the crash site, on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.

Law enforcement sources said Davila was riding his moped southbound on Rosedale Avenue at about 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 and entering the intersection of the Bruckner Boulevard when Mendez approached while operating a 2005 grey Volvo sedan heading eastbound on the boulevard.

Cops reported that Mendez struck Davila and his moped, sending the victim hurtling to the pavement. Mendez stopped her vehicle and remained at the scene, police said.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the collision. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Davila unconscious and unresponsive on the street, with trauma about his body.

Paramedics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following questioning, Mendez was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. Additional charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Police did not specify whether her blood alcohol level was tested.