NYC SHOOTINGS: Two take bullets in Brooklyn and Bronx, Staten Island woman dies of injuries | amNewYork

Two men were shot between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Bronx and Brooklyn, and a Staten Island woman died more than a week after taking a bullet to the head, police reported.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 25, when a 22-year-old man walked into Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to make a recovery.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was “highly uncooperative” with detectives, who were able to ascertain that he had been shot in front of 684 East 98th St. in Canarsie, about two blocks south of the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Early on Thanksgiving morning, at about 3 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot twice in front of the Soundview Houses at 1704 Randall Ave. in the Bronx.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the shooting and found the victim shot in the shoulder and leg. He told police that he had heard shots, felt pain and realized that he was wounded.

Paramedics brought him to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the NYPD announced Wednesday the death of a 52-year-old woman who was shot in the lobby of a Staten Island apartment building nine days earlier.

Officers from the 120th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 225 Park Hill Ave. in Fox Hill at 6:58 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Upon arriving at the location, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. Paramedics rushed her to Staten Island University North Hospital, where she died on Nov. 25.

Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification. So far, no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.