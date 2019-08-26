Transit Trifecta of subway issues leads to 150-some train delays across 5 lines Monday morning More than 146 trains on five subway lines, including the 7 in Queens, were delayed during the morning rush hour on Monday. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Updated August 26, 2019 4:42 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email It was not a pleasant start to the week for Queens subway riders. A broken rail was part of a trio of MTA issues that delayed at least 146 trains on the 7, E, M, R and F lines during the Monday morning rush hour, according to internal MTA incident reports obtained by amNewYork. “Reliable subway service is vital to the NYC economy & the daily life of so many. This morning’s 7 train shut down & E/M/F/R delays are outrageous — and it’s all too common,” tweeted Queens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. “[The MTA] must fix this persistent issue to ensure the sustainability of our city.” Photos circulated on social media showed riders packed wall-to-wall in stations across Queens and Manhattan as the MTA grappled with widespread delays. “Happy Monday to us,” Adriana Popa tweeted with a photo of a subway stairwell overflowing with people. “I’ve been waiting for the F train for over 20 mins !” Another commuter, Sultana Rubi, said on Twitter that a trip that typically takes her an hour turned into a three-hour ordeal. Morning service started inauspiciously: The first issue arose just south of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, where the MTA was about an hour late clearing a construction site for service when the third-rail power was restored at 6 a.m. The late clearance delayed dozens of trains that pass through the station. Then came the broken rail spotted on the 7 line near the Queensboro Plaza station, crippling service from about 6:50 a.m. to 9 a.m. But the MTA’s alternatives were also hampered, giving 7 line riders few choices. A track circuit failure, along with signal and switch trouble, delayed 52 more E and F trains for more than an hour starting at around 6 a.m. While the repairs were taking place, the 7 was running in two sections — between Flushing-Main Street and Queensboro Plaza, and between Court Square and Hudson Yards — and the LIRR was cross-honoring MetroCards. The MTA had, for a period of time, assembled shuttle buses and provided free transfers via the Long Island Rail Road at Flushing-Main St, 61 St-Woodside and Penn Station. Full service was finally restored at 9:03 a.m. “Crews were mobilized and began making repairs immediately,” said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.