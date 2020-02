The MTA is having a very bad day so far.

Delays were reported on Thursday at 11 a.m. on 20 lines due to unrelated signal problems.

There were delays reported on the 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, B, D, F, M, G, J, Z, L, N, Q and R trains. The 1, 2, 3 lines reported service change due to an incident at Wall Street.

By 1 p.m., service had been restored on the 4,5,6 and the L trains.

The MTA said the maintenance workers are on the scene of the delays.

The Staten Island Railway had planned work on Thursday.