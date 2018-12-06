Man fatally hit by F train in Brooklyn, MTA says

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was fatally struck by an F train in Brooklyn Thursday morning, causing delays and service changes, the MTA said.

The man was struck at the Avenue I station in Mapleton, the MTA said shortly after 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the man ended up on the tracks, but no criminality was suspected, police said.

He did not have any identification on him, an NYPD spokesman said.

As a result of the incident, F trains were running with service changes, but regular service was resuming after about 8:50 a.m., the MTA said.

Riders should expect delays on F, D and G trains, the agency said.