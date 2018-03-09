Transit delays: Snow impacts MTA subways, buses, LIRR, NJ Transit, Amtrak service

Some MTA buses are running with detours because of the storm’s aftermath.

Following Wednesday’s snowstorm, regular service resumed on subways, commuter rails and the ferries. There were a few detours on city bus routes due to lingering effects of the snow.

Scroll down for the latest.

Subways

No weather-related delays.

Buses

S44 buses are detoured in both directions because of downed power lines on Cary Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Ferry Bound: Via Cary Avenue, left on Clove Road, right on Castleton Avenue, left on Bement Avenue and regular route.

Kmart Bound: Via Bement Avenue, right on Castleton Avenue, left on Clove Road, right on Cary Avenue and regular route.

S44/94 buses are detoured because of a downed tree on Henderson Avenue at Kissel Street.

S44/94 Ferry Bound: Left on Henderson Avenue, right on Broadway, right on Richmond Terrace and regular route.

S44/94 Yukon Avenue Bound: Via Richmond Terrace, left on Broadway, left on Henderson Avenue, right on Bement Avenue and regular route.

S61 buses are detoured in both directions because of downed power lines on Harold Street between Bradley and Buchanan avenues.

SI Mall Bound: Via Victory Boulevard, left on Wooley Avenue into Forest Hill Road and regular route.

Ferry Bound: Via Forest Hill Road, right on South Gannon Avenue, left on Bradley Avenue and regular route.

X31 Northbound buses are detoured because of a downed power pole and power lines on Bradley and Buchanan avenues.

X31 Northbound: Via Forest Hill Road, right on Willowbrook Road, left on Brielle Avenue, left on Bradley Avenue and regular.

LIRR

Regular service resumed on Thursday.

Metro-North

Regular service resumed on Friday.

NJ Transit

Regular service resumed on Friday.

PATH

No weather-related delays.

Amtrak

Regular service resumed on Friday.

Ferries

NYC Ferry: Regular service resumed on Thursday.

Staten Island Ferry: Regular service resumed on Thursday.