Two dead, including teen, in collision with oil tanker in the Bronx

Two people were killed, including a teenage girl, when a driver crashed into an oil tanker truck in the Bronx.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after the driver of a car they were in smashed into an oil tanker truck early Sunday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old male driver with three passengers, including two teenage girls, was driving a Chrysler sedan eastbound on Viele Avenue in Hunts Point when he struck the parked oil tanker at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Video published by the New York Post showed the car driving at a high rate of speed before losing control and smashing sideways into the truck with a strong force of impact.

Two of the passengers, 21-year-old Gilvante Roberson of Brooklyn and 15-year-old Sabrina Villagomez of Rockland County, were pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital. A 17-year-old girl sitting in the backseat was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, while the driver was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

As of last week, the city had seen 11 traffic fatalities so far in 2024, including one on New Year’s Day that killed five people.

Last year, traffic collisions claimed the lives of 256 people on New York City streets.