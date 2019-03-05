Transit Lost items found in NYC Ubers range from gold teeth grills to a stethoscope and a beeper Although New York City wasn't in Uber's top 10 "forgetful locations" list, some riders did leave behind gold teeth grills and a partial denture piece Among items found in NYC Ubers in 2018 were gold teeth grills, a stethoscope and a drone, according to the ride sharing app. Photo Credit: spxChrome/iStock; Thirawatana Phaisalratana/iStock; coddy/iStock By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated March 5, 2019 8:01 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Gold teeth, a prom invitation and a violin bow are just some of the wacky items left in Uber cars in the city last year. The ride-share app company released data Tuesday related to lost items found in cars in 2018, and the results are stupefying. Although New York City wasn't in Uber's top 10 "forgetful locations" list — East Alabama was number one — local riders saw their fair share of misplaced belongings, according to representatives from the company. Uber said among its most surprising found items in New York were: Three avocados in the trunk A small painting of an ice cream cone A badminton racket Gold teeth grills A violin bow A picture of New York Rangers hockey great Rod Gilbert A partial denture piece Chopsticks Potato salad A prom invitation A stethoscope A drone A beeper Nationally, the list of odd objects recovered from Uber vehicles included a Babe Ruth signed baseball, a propane tank and an Elvis cape. Uber said the top lost items for all of its users are phones, cameras, wallets, keys and backpacks and purses. The most common time that their users lose their items were between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on weekends. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.