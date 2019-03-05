Gold teeth, a prom invitation and a violin bow are just some of the wacky items left in Uber cars in the city last year.

The ride-share app company released data Tuesday related to lost items found in cars in 2018, and the results are stupefying. Although New York City wasn't in Uber's top 10 "forgetful locations" list — East Alabama was number one — local riders saw their fair share of misplaced belongings, according to representatives from the company.

Uber said among its most surprising found items in New York were:

Three avocados in the trunk

A small painting of an ice cream cone

A badminton racket

Gold teeth grills

A violin bow

A picture of New York Rangers hockey great Rod Gilbert

A partial denture piece

Chopsticks

Potato salad

A prom invitation

A stethoscope

A drone

A beeper

Nationally, the list of odd objects recovered from Uber vehicles included a Babe Ruth signed baseball, a propane tank and an Elvis cape.

Uber said the top lost items for all of its users are phones, cameras, wallets, keys and backpacks and purses. The most common time that their users lose their items were between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on weekends.