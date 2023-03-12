Weekend crashes on city streets claim three more lives

Three people’s lives were cut short this weekend in the latest carnage on the city’s streets.

Around noon on Friday, police found a man lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk near the Tremont Wash & Lube car wash in West Farms, the Bronx. EMTs took the man to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cops say that a 51-year-old driver of a Nissan SUV was turning right to enter the car wash when she struck the man, who was already lying on the sidewalk near the entrance ramp for the car wash. It’s unclear why he was in the roadway. The deceased man remains unidentified, police say.

The man’s death comes just weeks after an employee at another Bronx car wash was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Then, just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a 911 call from Kent Avenue and South 1st Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, finding 51-year-old Ricardo Antonio Sicajau of Sunset Park unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD says Sicajau was riding his e-bike southbound on Kent Avenue when he struck a flatbed trailer “parked and unoccupied” on Kent Avenue. The area is the site of construction for Two Trees’ massive redevelopment of the Domino Sugar refinery site.

About 20 minutes later on Saturday, 28-year-old Brandon Michael Peterson of Richmond, Virginia was pronounced dead on arrival by EMTs near exit 4 on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Glendale, Queens. Cops say Peterson was driving a Mercedes sedan westbound on the Jackie Robinson at a high rate of speed, ultimately losing control of the car and striking road signs and trees, before being ejected from the vehicle.

A total of 257 people died in traffic collisions on city streets last year, according to the city Department of Transportation. For 2023, DOT has only compiled the statistics for January, when 16 people died.