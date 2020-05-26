Alternate-side parking suspended across New York City again until June 7

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Car-owning New Yorkers will get another two-week reprieve from alternate-side parking, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

The city suspended the traffic regulation to minimize the amount of time New Yorkers would need to spend outside doing non-essential work. But the city reinstated alternate side parking in mid-May to allow sanitation workers to properly clean streets.

De Blasio said that his administration would continue to evaluate whether the city could continue to suspend alternate side parking past June 7.