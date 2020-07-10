Alternate-side parking will remain suspended until July 19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that alternate-side parking will remain suspended until Sunday, July 19.

Car-owning New Yorkers were first given a reprieve from the rule shortly after de Blasio declared the city in a state of emergency in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus in order to limit the number of time people needed to leave their homes.

De Blasio decided to reinstate the rule in May for a week in order to clean streets suing a different schedule. Sanitation Department workers only stopped into neighborhoods once a week. But the renewed street cleaning schedule was different. Sanitation workers only traveled into neighborhoods once a week.

The change caused some confusion among car owners given that some streets have a two-day street cleaning schedule. If a street is normally cleaned twice a week, for example on a Monday or a Thursday, sanitation workers would only come on one of those days, Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

The mayor said that he would come back with more clarity on the new cleaning rules in at some unspecified date in the future.