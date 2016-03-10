NWS: Thursday officially the warmest March 10 on record

If you missed the weather Wednesday, Thursday didn’t disappoint either.

March is starting off more like a lamb than a lion with back-to-back record high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in New York City hit 77 degrees on Wednesday, and according to the National Weather Service the high in Central Park on Thursday was 79 degrees, making it the warmest March 10 on record.

The previous record temperature for March 9 was 69 degrees, set in 2000, and the record temperature for March 10 was 74 degrees, set in 2006.

But don’t put away those long-sleeved shirts just yet. According to Brian Ciemnecki, a NWS meteorologist, the “unseasonable” weather is on its way out.

“We’re not looking at temperatures staying high,” he said.

The streak ends Thursday night, when clouds and rain roll in. There’s a 40-50 percent chance of showers Thursday night, he said, as well as a cold front moving in. Temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-60s and weekend temperatures will be in the high-50s/ low-60s.

Saturday will be sunny, Ciemnecki said, but Sunday will be cloudy. There’s a slight chance of rain Sunday night and a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday. That sounds like March.

Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

The National Weather Service began collecting data at the Central Park Weather Station in 1868.

Get more info on the weather here.