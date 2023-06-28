Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

The NYC Jet Ski Invasion has been a yearly tradition since 2017 and boasts anywhere from 300-400 jet skis.

Sanctioned by the Coast Guard & FDNY, participants can donate money to various causes which founder James “Whiteboy” Reichelt says last year they were able to raise $8,000 for the US Coast Guard.

Riders meet at the Pepsi Cola Sign in the East River and travel south passed the Statue of Liberty and back north up the Hudson River towards the George Washington Bridge. The “Invasion” gets larger every year so keep an eye out for details on the next one!