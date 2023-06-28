Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
amNY x What Is New York

Video of the Week – Meet Leh-Boy, The Trash Can Balancing Biker

By
comments
Posted on

If you’ve been to Williamsburg or Greenpoint, Brooklyn, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Leh-Boy riding a bike carrying large items such as garbage cans, tires, or even refrigerators on his head.

We caught up with him to ask him a simple question…why?? Leh-Boy added that he’s fortunately never been hurt while riding in traffic and he’s also never dropped anything on a passing car. Every once in a while people will give tips to the talented balancer but it’s usually not enough to make a living off of.

“People have been advising me to reach out to the circus and make them recognize me–that is when the big money will come. Hopefully I will get called in.”

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC