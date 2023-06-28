Video of the Week – Meet Leh-Boy, The Trash Can Balancing Biker

Sign up for our amNY x What is New York email newsletter to receive a new collection of viral clips, exclusive interviews, history trivia, and unique "only in NY" stories twice a month.

If you’ve been to Williamsburg or Greenpoint, Brooklyn, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Leh-Boy riding a bike carrying large items such as garbage cans, tires, or even refrigerators on his head.

We caught up with him to ask him a simple question…why?? Leh-Boy added that he’s fortunately never been hurt while riding in traffic and he’s also never dropped anything on a passing car. Every once in a while people will give tips to the talented balancer but it’s usually not enough to make a living off of.

“People have been advising me to reach out to the circus and make them recognize me–that is when the big money will come. Hopefully I will get called in.”