What NY Eats — Puerto Rico in the House!

Casa Adela Restaurant is a Puerto Rican hotspot that has stood the test of time on the Lower East Side. The restaurant was founded back in the 70s by Adela Rivera, and her son Luis has taken up the mantle since her death five years ago.

Known for its authentic Puerto Rican fare, Casa Adela serves up dishes such as Arroz con Gandules, Pernil, Mofongo con Pernil, Rotisserie Chicken Chuletas Fritas, and Chicharrón de Pollo, which has not only drawn in a solid following from locals but brought in celebrities as well, including Fat Joe, Anthony Ramos, Francisco Lindor, El Gran Combo, and so many more.

Though the eatery has faced its fair share of hardships regarding the rising rent (which was handled thanks to support from community leaders and customers) and gentrification of the neighborhood, Luis says that Casa Adela will continue to not only serve their community but also serve newcomers whom they have introduced to their authentic Puerto Rican food.