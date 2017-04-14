New York City is diverse -- shouldn’t your brunch be too?
If you’re looking for variety in your brunch beyond eggs Benedict, french toast and coffee, step outside your comfort zone this weekend and explore a different type of cuisine. There’s a whole world of options out there, from Portuguese to Jamaican to Thai fare.
These seven options are a good start to mixing up everyone's favorite weekend meal.
Sizzling sisig at Pig and Khao
Chicken piri-piri and waffles at Lupulo
Ackee and saltfish at Miss Lily’s
ADVERTISEMENT