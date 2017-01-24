First there was ComicCon. Then, Beautycon. Now, behold: BrunchCon.

After rolling the brunch-focused food and beverage festival out in Los Angeles in August, organizers are bringing it to – where else? – Brooklyn.

In addition to samples from 50-plus brunch spots, BrunchCon also promises an open bar of mimosas and Bloody Marys (of course), a market where you can buy brunch-related gear, speed dating, and what they've dubbed a "hangover lounge" -- a dark room full of hair-of-the-dog cocktails and greasy food.

According to the organizers, restaurants signed up to participate include Home/Made, The Ribbon, The Awkward Scone, Cafe Grumpy, The Coop and more.

The brunch-fest will be held March 26 (a Sunday, naturally) in South Slope at Grand Prospect Hall. (New Yorkers may know the venue from its legendary local television commercial, in which the owners promise to "make your dreams come true." Here's hoping that offer applies to brunch dreams in addition to wedding ones.)

Tickets are on sale now for $55 general admission and $90 for VIP access; the prices will increase to $60 for general admission tickets on Feb. 15.