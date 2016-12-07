The soup dumplings from Joe's Shanghai make for

The soup dumplings from Joe's Shanghai make for a great (but not kosher) treat on Christmas. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

Comments

More like this

NYC is filled with great latkes, from Veselka Where to eat latkes for Hanukkah GeltFiend makes Hanukkah gifting seriously awesome. Gifts we'd keep for ourselves every night of Hanukkah Forget the Rockefeller Center tree: Check out the Skip the Rock Center crowds: Admire one of the city's other trees

Comments