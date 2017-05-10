Pistachio, matcha, chocolate and salty caramel are a few of our favorite things.
Whether you're a fan of the old school soda fountain or looking to try unique flavors, these ice creams won't leave you disappointed.
Scroll through our picks of our favorite city spots to grab a scoop.
Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, Lower East Side
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, multiple locations
Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, Carroll Gardens
Davey's Ice Cream, East Village and Williamsburg
The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory
Blue Marble Ice Cream, Prospect Heights and Industry City
Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor, Staten Island
OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Williamsburg and East Village
Big Gay Ice Cream, West Village and East Village
Eddie's Sweet Shop, Forest Hills
Ample Hills Creamery, Multiple locations
The Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, DUMBO and Greenpoint
Soft Swerve, Lower East Side
