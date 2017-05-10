Pistachio, matcha, chocolate and salty caramel are a few of our favorite things.

Whether you're a fan of the old school soda fountain or looking to try unique flavors, these ice creams won't leave you disappointed.

Scroll through our picks of our favorite city spots to grab a scoop.

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream, Lower East Side

You'll feel like you're stepping into an old-timey ice cream parlor, but Morgenstern's flavors are anything but traditional. Its offbeat scoops like sunflower seed, strawberry basalmic and burnt honey vanilla draws crowds on weekends. (2 Rivington St., morgensternsnyc.com) (Credit: Alan Gastelum)

Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, multiple locations

Whether you're a fan of its brick-and-mortar shops in Brooklyn and Manhattan, or you've seen one of its six yellow trucks around the city, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has become a staple for New Yorkers looking for gourmet scoops. In addition to the regular dairy options, it also offers coconut cream-based flavors like caramelized banana nut and matcha tea. (81 Bergen St., Boerum Hill; 620 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint; 48 ½ E. 7th St.; 204 Wythe Ave., WIlliamsburg; 152 W. 10th St., Greenwich Village vanleeuwenicecream.com) (Credit: Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream)

Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, Carroll Gardens

Once the home of a 1920s pharmacy, Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain prides itself on keeping up with tradition. Menu items include authentic egg creams, brownie sundaes and floats. (513 Henry St., brooklynfarmacyandsodafountain.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain)

Davey's Ice Cream, East Village and Williamsburg

Davey's takes an old-school approach to ice cream, pasteurizing and mixing their own ice cream bases in-house, using milk and cream from local farms. Though classic scoops like chocolate, strawberry swirl and peppermint chip are the main items on the menu, you can also find black sesame and roasted pistachio. (137 First Ave., East Village and 201 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, daveysicecream.com) (Credit: Davey's Ice Cream via Facebook)

The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

An unofficial Chinatown landmark, this ice cream shop has been serving up the good stuff for nearly 30 years. The family-run business has made a name for itself by churning the classics -- rocky road, mint chip, coffee and strawberry -- with the more original: red bean, lychee, green tea and durian. At the Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory, classic American flavors are labeled "exotic" while the others are referred to as "regular." (65 Bayard St., chinatownicecreamfactory.com) (Credit: The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory)

Blue Marble Ice Cream, Prospect Heights and Industry City

Blue Marble ice cream does everything organic, from the milk to the ingredients used to flavor it. Varieties include midnight mint cookie, Mexican chocolate and green tea. If you can't make it down to one of the Brooklyn shops, Blue Marble is also available at local Bareburger eateries, as well as retailers like Whole Foods. (186 Underhill Ave., 220 36th St., bluemarbleicecream.com) (Credit: Blue Marble Ice Cream via Facebook)

Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor, Staten Island

A rare ice cream parlor that's frozen in time, Egger's has been around since 1932. Timeless flavors like cookies and cream and vanilla peanut butter swirl are favorites, and they serve up egg creams and malts, too. (1194 Forest Ave., Westerleigh eggersicecream.com) (Credit: Egger's Ice Cream Parlor via Facebook)

OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Williamsburg and East Village

Chef Sam Mason and his partners Mohan and Holiday Kumar whip up small batches of ice cream daily so no visit to OddFellows is the same. Expect some oddball flavors like miso cherry, Thai iced tea and lime tarragon. (175 Kent Ave., Williamsburg and 75 E. 4th St., East Village, oddfellowsnyc.com

) (Credit: Katie June Burton)

Big Gay Ice Cream, West Village and East Village

Starting with an ice cream truck in June 2009, Big Gay Ice Cream has since become a New York favorite and has expanded to two stores in the city and one in Philadelphia. With treats ranging from the famous Salty Pimp cone to a Mermaid Gobbler sundae, Big Gay Ice Cream has changed the city's soft serve game. (61 Grove St., 125 E. 7th St., biggayicecream.com) (Credit: Donny Tsang)

Eddie's Sweet Shop, Forest Hills

This family-run parlor has been a Queens staple for....well, ever. Famous for ice cream served up in old-school aluminum dishes, egg creams and malts, walking into Eddie's is like stepping back in time. (105-29 Metropolitan Ave., facebook.com) (Credit: Eddie's Sweet Shop via Facebook)

Ample Hills Creamery, Multiple locations

Try Ample Hills Creamery's Munchies variety made with pretzel-flavored ice cream, Ritz cracker pieces, potato chips and mini M&Ms. There's also the Ooey Gooey Butter Cake with vanilla ice cream and generous chunks of butter cake. Besides its shop locations, Ample Hills can be spotted seasonally at Brooklyn Bridge Park and Riis Park Beach Bazaar in Queens. (623 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights; 305 Nevins St., Gowanus; 600 11th Ave., Hells Kitchen; and 73 Gansevoort St., West Village amplehills.com) (Credit: Stewart, Tabori & Chang / Lucy Schaeffer)

The Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, DUMBO and Greenpoint

This ice cream joint keeps it simple but delicious. Highlights from its menu are the peaches & cream and butter pecan flavors. And simple as they may be, they've been called the best ice cream in Brooklyn by many locals. (1 Water St., 97 Commercial St., brooklynicecreamfactory.com) (Credit: @thebrooklynicecreamfactory via Instagram)

Soft Swerve, Lower East Side

This downtown spot makes one colorful cone-full with soft serve flavors like Ube purple yam and black sesame. Toppings include toasted coconut, Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows and freeze-dried strawberries. Try a "Swerve Special," like the "Brooklyn Bridge," made with black sesame ice cream, toffee, mochi and caramel drizzle. (85B Allen St., softswervenyc.com) (Credit: Soft Swerve)

Sundaes and Cones, East Village

For anyone who frequents the East Village, Sundaes and Cones is a dessert staple, especially in the summertime. The shop offers handmade ice cream in flavors like corn, lavender and green tea, as well as cakes and espresso. (95 E. 10th St., sundaescones.com) (Credit: Sundaes and Cones via Facebook)