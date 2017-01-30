It’s cuteness overload.

Meet the trio of adorable new breeds eligible to compete in the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show next month. The breeds were introduced at an event on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

The dogs, which were granted AKC breed full recognition, will compete on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

And not to forget the feline friends, cats will be featured for the first time in a few years during “Meet and Compete” on Feb. 11, a partnership between AKC Meet the Breeds and the Masters Agility Championship.

“It makes it interesting,” said Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club. “It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cat — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody. That’s what we like about it.”

The new dog breeds -- the American Hairless Terrier, the Pumi and the Sloughi -- may all look very different from one another, but have one very important thing in common: They are just so cute. Meet the three new breeds of dogs (and cat) new to the show in 2017. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

Toby, the Sloughi Toby, pictured at left, is a 5½-year-old boy who born in the Czech Republic and brought to America as a puppy, said Erika Wyatt, who brought Toby all the way from Illinois. The breed was used for hunting large and small game for the Berbers and Bedouins, according to the Westminster Kennel Club. They tend to be naturally aloof around strangers, but make great pets, Wyatt said. "They're couch potatoes," she said. "They will get under the covers if they can. They're really nice house dogs, naturally very clean. He is a total momma's boy -- this is a dog that cries even if I go to the garage to get groceries in." This breed will be shown in the Hound Group. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

Pumi Meet Zsa Zsa, an adorable ball of fluff who is a diva in every way. The 5½-year-old dog loves squeaky toys, eating liver sausages and going shopping, said Zsa Zsa's owner, Nancy Nelson of Norwalk, Connecticut. "Being Zsa Zsa she's stubborn and diva-like," Nelson said. "She had to walk down 47th Street this morning. It's all about the bling with this dog." The dogs tend to be curious, unique, tenacious and energetic, Nelson said. "They do need an active family," she said. "She needs to go do something every day." This breed will be shown in the Herding Group. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

American hairless terrier Rodney, among the American hairless terriers representing the breed, will turn 7 years old in a few months. He's part of a breed that tends to be very alert -- and is also just as good at just lounging around the house. "He's just a great overall show dog, great companion dog," said Jodi Kurpiel, Rodney's human sister. "They also are great couch potatoes." And they tend to be great for allergy sufferers, Kurpiel said, due to their tendency to be hairless. This breed will be shown in the Terrier Group. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)