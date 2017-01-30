Westminster revealed three new dog breeds - and

Westminster revealed three new dog breeds - and one cat breed - including the American hairless terrier, at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30, 2017. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

Comments

More like this

Forget Halloween -- winter can be an ideal Explore Salem in the off-season Stand out in the dreary, New York City Stylish umbrellas that make us sing in the rain Pamper your pup with treats from local shops Dog treats made in NYC: Where to find them

Comments