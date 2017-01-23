Chelsea Clinton defended President Donald Trump's youngest son on Twitter on Sunday, reminding her followers that he's just a kid.

Clinton, whose father, former President Bill Clinton, took office when she was 13 years old, said Barron Trump deserves the chance "to be a kid," apparently calling out those who have mocked the 10-year-old on social media.

But the former first daughter also took the opportunity to show her opposition to the president.

"Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids," she wrote.

Clinton didn't specify in the tweet what policies she was referring to.

Days before Clinton's message, an SNL writer had tweeted about Barron, saying he "will be this country's first homeschool shooter."

The tweet was deleted hours after it was posted, according to reports.

The president's fifth child was also the target of a number of Instagram posts by actress Julie Bowen. "Barron, a voting majority shares your horror. #barronforpresident," one post read, captioning a photo of Barron at the inauguration.

It's not clear if Clinton was responding to these incidents or others in her tweet.