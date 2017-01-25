The MTA board voted on Wednesday to keep

The MTA board voted on Wednesday to keep the price of a subway ride at $2.75. Commuting will get more expensive, though, because the new fare structure cuts bonuses for refilling your card. (Credit: Bryan Smith)

