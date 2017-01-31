February is Black History Month. Here are ways to celebrate over the next four weeks in NYC.

FEB. 2

Authors Jamala Rogers (“Ferguson is America: Roots of Rebellion”), Mark Speltz (“North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South”), Stephen Ward (“In Love and Struggle: The Revolutionary Lives of James & Grace Lee Boggs”) and Komozi Woodard (co-editor, “Black Power 50”) examine 50 years of Black Power in the program Conversations in Black Freedom Studies: Black Power at 50. 6 p.m., FREE; 515 Malcolm X Blvd., 917-275-6975, register at Schomburgcenter.eventbrite.com

FEB. 4

During the Brooklyn Museum’s Target First Saturday, celebrate Black History Month with musical performances; selections from the multimedia dance piece “SHE”; a screening of “Fit the Description”; a dance party with Everyday People; and more programming inspired by the exhibitions “Ruins and Rituals” and “I See Myself in You.” 5-11 p.m., FREE; 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights, 718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org

In honor of Black History Month, the Municipal Art Society of New York leads the tour, Black History in the South Village, which explores the area’s once-prominent “Little Africa” community. 1 p.m., $30, $20 members; 212-935-3960 x 1285, mas.org

FEB. 4-5

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan marks Black HistoryMonth with a weekend of programming that celebrates Mae C. Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, designed for ages 6 and up. Various times (sign-up required), admission $12 adults and children, $8 seniors; 212 W. 83rd St., 212-721-1223, cmom.org

FEB. 7

The Brooklyn Historical Society hosts “Black Voices, Black Art,” a conversation with art historian and 2016 MacArthur Genius Award-winner Kellie Jones and blogger Kimberly Drew on Jones’ career, activism and more. 7 p.m., $10, $5 members; 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn Heights, 718-222-4111, brooklynhistory.org

Feb. 20

Theater fans, head to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture for Theater Talks: August Wilson Effect, a discussion of the playwright’s work and legacy with producer Kamilah Forbes, playwright Chisa Hutchinson, writer Carl Hancock Rux and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, director of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” currently on Broadway. 6:30 p.m., FREE; 515 Malcolm X Blvd., 917-275-6975, register at Schomburgcenter.eventbrite.com

FEB. 21

Bring the kids to the Queens Botanical Garden for a workshop that celebrates the contributions of botanist George Washington Carver. Participants paint and plants and make their own healing lotion. 1-2:30 p.m., $6; 43-50 Main St., Flushing, 718-886-3800, registration required at qbgfebruary.eventbrite.com

FEB. 25

Hop on the Green-Wood Cemetery’s trolley and learn about prominent black New Yorkers and abolitionists buried in the Brooklyn cemetery during the tour Black in 19th-Century Brooklyn. The event also includes a stop at Weeksville Heritage Center to see the permanent exhibition, “Weeksville: Transforming Community/In Pursuit of Freedom.”11 a.m.-3 p.m., $40, $35 members, reservations required; 500 25th St., Greenwood Heights, 718-210-3080, green-wood.com

On the Black History Month tour of the landmarked Morris-Jumel Mansion, the oldest house in Manhattan, learn about the slaves who lived in the mansion, as well as African Americans who lived in the surrounding Jumel Terrace Historic District in Washington Heights. 2-3:30 p.m., $15, $10 members and students; 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008, morrisjumel.org

At the Harlem Chamber Players’ annual Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Eric K. Washington, hear Florence Price’s “5 Folksongs in Counterpoint,” Carlos Oliver Simon Jr.’s “An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave” (which is being dedicated to Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Alton Sterling) and more. 4 p.m., $20, $15 seniors and students (save $5 in advance); St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 521 W. 126th St., 212-866-1492, harlemchamberplayers.org

ON-GOING

The Brooklyn Historical Society’s long-term exhibition “Brooklyn Abolitionists/In Pursuit of Freedom” examines Brooklyn’s role in the anti-slavery movement through photographs, census records, maps, newspapers and more from the end of the American Revolution to the Reconstruction. Ongoing, closed Mondays and Tuesdays; $10 adults, $6 teachers and seniors, FREE students and children under 12; 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn Heights, 718-222-4111, brooklynhistory.org

The Paley Center for Media in New York honors Black History Month with “African-American Achievements in Television,” in which historic TV moments from “Soul Train,” “Roots,” “In Living Color,” “Scandal” and more will be screened with film introductions from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Lee Daniels and other celebs. Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, noon-6 p.m., FREE; 25 W. 52nd St., 212-621-6800, paleycenter.org