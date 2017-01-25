After more than 30 years away from New York City, the onetime iconic club is making its big Manhattan return.

Hugh Hefner's Playboy Club is set to open its doors in a new location later this year, not too far from its original 59th Street address, where the club lived from 1962 to 1986.

The lounge and supper club will be part of the Cachet Boutique New York hotel, a new midtown spot set to open "later this year," according to a news release from Playboy Enterprises.

“The reintroduction of the Playboy Club to New York City is a huge milestone for us as we continue to reinvent our brand for new audiences all around the world,” Valerie Golson, a vice president with Playboy, said in the release. A club is also scheduled to open in Shanghai, China, in March, she added.

The Playboy Club will also bring the brand's famous ambassadors to Manhattan: The Playboy Bunnies will serve as hostesses, waitresses and cocktail servers. They promise to be "alluring," per the release.

If you need more, you'll also find separate game, dining and lounge areas in the club.

The Cachet Boutique New York will be located at 510 W. 42nd St.