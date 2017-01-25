The Playboy Club, which shut down in New

The Playboy Club, which shut down in New York City decades ago, is set to return to Manhattan later this year. (Credit: Getty Images / Chelsea Lauren)

Comments

More like this

Mimosas and more are on tap for the BrunchCon is coming and it's exactly what it sounds like Not in Houston for Super Bowl LI? Head Enjoy burgers, beer and more at these Super Bowl parties Bed-Stuy, a large neighborhood south of Williamsburg and Spend a day in Bed-Stuy

Comments