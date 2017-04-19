Mets fans and Queens commuters got hit with a delay of game during Wednesday evening's peak commute.

Service on the 7 train was completely suspended between 34th Street and Flushing-Main Street (the entire line) around 5:45 p.m. due to signal problems, according to the MTA. Service resumed around 6:40 p.m., but the agency warned of extensive delays.

The timing happened about an hour before the Mets' game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Queens.

"The 7 train is down? Yikes. Mets game is gonna have 16 people at Citi at first pitch," tweeted Grant Lokken‏.

Bruno Jones, 38, of Long Island City, had no idea about the problems before he arrived at the 7 train station in Times Square.

#ServiceAlert: b/d, 7 trains are running with extensive delays due to signal problems b/t 34 St and Main St. Allow additional travel time. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 19, 2017 Me:aw man the 7 train isn't running at all

Coworker:well they usually fix that in like 15 mins

Me: *shutting the door of my $14 Uber* what? — Claudia Brock (@Claudia_Brock) April 19, 2017 There hasn't been a week in 2017 where the 7 train doesn't have issues. — Milly (@UncreativeMilly) April 19, 2017 Only the 7 train would get suspended in both directions during rush hour — Robert Castillo (@themightyyrob) April 19, 2017

"They didn't do a good job informing people," Jones said.

During the suspension, MTA crews walked up and down the platform at the Times Square station, informing people about the suspension and the other options available to get people where they needed to go.

"Only the 7 train would get suspended in both directions during rush hour," Robert Castillo tweeted.

"There hasn't been a week in 2017 where the 7 train doesn't have issues," Milly tweeted.

Commuters looking to get home quickly turned around and left once they realized they could take other trains or the Long Island Rail Road.