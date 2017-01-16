The MTA and transit workers union reached a tentative contract agreement Monday after failing to meet a midnight deadline, union president John Samuelsen said.

“We won a tentative contract with solid raises, and other strong economic gains, moving transit workers well ahead of inflation and greatly improving their quality of life,” Samuelsen said. “That was our goal. We achieved it.”

Contracts between the MTA and TWU Local 100, which represents thousands of MTA employees, had expired at 12 a.m. Monday.

The parties had been negotiating all day Sunday, but did not come to an agreement by the midnight deadline. One of the main topics under negotiation was wage increases.

“At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement,” Samuelsen said in an earlier statement.

More details about the new contract were not immediately available.