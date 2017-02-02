Uber and other ride-hail services will have to

Uber and other ride-hail services will have to give the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission trip data after the agency passed a controversial amendment. Above, a man uses the Uber app on his iPhone in Times Square on Oct. 23, 2015. (Credit: Getty Images / Onfokus)

Comments

More like this

B, D, F and M trains will skip Major changes coming to B, D, F, M trains on weeknights Legislation for a statewide hit-and-run alert system was State lawmakers also push hit-and-run alert system bill The Second Avenue subway rolled into service on The Second Avenue subway explained

Comments