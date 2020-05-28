New York City woman releases parody video to raise money so frontline workers can go to Broadway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Broadway may still be dark, but one New Yorker is putting a hilarious spin on some favorite shows while in quarantine while raising money for a worthy cause.

Missy Modell was born and raised on the Upper East Side and has been making parody videos online before New York went into quarantine. However, she gained a lot of attention after releasing two parodies: a Britney Spears-inspired parody, “(I’m Loving) Cuomo” about New York’s Governor and Lady Gaga-inspired “Docta Fauci” song.

“I’ve been creating parody videos even before this weird era, but while I was in quarantine, I decided to experiment with more of a topical conversation – specifically around two of the most powerful voices on COVID,” said Modell. “It was definitely inspired by personal respect and admiration for Cuomo and Fauci – they’re incredible and keep me sane.”

After releasing these parodies, Modell decided it was time to take a new approach to her videos.

“I had already put out several parodies that were in the “early 2000s pop genre”, and thought it would be fun to do something a bit different,” said Modell.

On May 17, Modell released her performance, “Verified Broadway Medley – Quarantine Edition” on IGTV, which pays homage to “Hamilton,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Chicago,” “The Lion King,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Wicked,” “Frozen” and “Jagged Little Pill” with some revised, quarantine-related lyrics.

“I pieced together eight of the biggest shows that were on Broadway before the pandemic hit,” said Modell. “It was my way of embodying the characters and incredibly familiar songs with a sense of current events. Plus, nothing feels more quintessential New York than Broadway!”

The parody was created to raise awareness and help raise money to the new initiative from TodayTix, the digital destination for shows, arts and cultural experiences. The initiative, called the Save a Seat Fund, is meant to raise money to help send a frontline worker to Broadway once it reopens. As a Broadway fan and a theater major in college, the cause felt really personal to Modell.

“I really resonated with the TodayTix initiative because they are bridging the gap between the healing powers of music while honoring our beloved essential workers,” said Modell. “No one deserves to be sitting in the front rows more than our front line heroes! I really love the visual of an audience of heroes being serenaded by some of the world’s great talents and creators.”

Those who wish to donate to TodayTix’s Save a Seat Fund can visit todaytixtomorrow.com. Check out Modell’s Broadway parody below: