Boo at the Zoo to return to Bronx Zoo next month with new safety protocols

With summer winding down, a month-long Halloween event is returning to the Bronx Zoo in October.

Boo at the Zoo is an annual event hosted by the Bronx Zoo throughout the month of October. Sponsored this year by Coca Cola, this tradition marks the beginning of fall at the zoo with seasonal activities for all ages.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 1, guests can enjoy a number of Halloween-themed activities each Thursday through Sunday throughout the month, including Monday, Oct. 12. Activities will include daily magic shows, professional pumpkin carving demos and the spooky extinct animal graveyard. Animal-themed costumed stilt walkers and Halloween animal puppets will headline the MASKerade, and guests can enjoy performances throughout the day from the Wildlife Theater on Astor Court. The events of Boo at the Zoo will continue until Nov. 1.

All of the events for Boo at the Zoo will be adjusted to comply with social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocol. All guests over three years old will be required to socially distance and wear face coverings. For a full list of COVID-19 protocols, visit the zoo’s Know Before You Go page.

All tickets are date-specific and must be purchased in advance online. Visit the Bronx Zoo website for tickets and the full schedule of performances and activities.