Bronx chain robber falls down train station stairs, loses shirt and still gets away

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A jewelry thief lost his shirt — and nearly his life — during a painful chain robbery at a Bronx train station last week.

Police released video footage Saturday of the suspect involved in the caper that occurred at 7:35 a.m. on May 16 at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station on the 6 line, located near the corner of Morrison and Westchester Avenues.

According to law enforcement sources, the crook approached a 35-year-old man from behind along the Manhattan-bound side of the station and attempted to grab the chain off his neck.

This led to a physical struggle, during which both the suspect and victim tumbled down several stairs. The crook wound up being “separated from his sweatshirt” during the fall, police said.

Undeterred by the fall and lost top, authorities noted, the crook managed to secure the victim’s necklace, valued at an estimated $3,400, and fled the station.

The video footage shows the shirtless suspect running away from the station and toward a waiting gray Nissan sedan. He got inside the vehicle, which then motored away southbound along Morrison Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12. Police did not report the victim’s condition.

Cops said the crook is in his 20s and stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.