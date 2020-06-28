Bronx gunman shoots victim in both legs after dispute: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police need the public’s help in finding a gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in both legs following an altercation in the Bronx last week.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place at 1:05 a.m. on June 22 in front of an apartment building on University Avenue near East 168th Street in Highbridge.

According to authorities, the victim got involved in a dispute with the shooter and six other men as he walked southbound along University Avenue.

The argument turned violent when the gunman followed the victim down the block, gun in hand. Security camera video that the NYPD released on June 27 shows the suspect walking behind a tree and opening fire on the victim toward the street.

Cops said the suspect shot the victim once in each leg, then fled the scene along with the group.

Officers from the 44th Precinct and EMS responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.