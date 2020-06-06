Bronx man dead after being stabbed multiple times on street

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who viciously stabbed a 44-year-old man to death early Saturday morning.
Law enforcement sources said the slaying happened at 2:15 a.m. on June 6 along Bergen Avenue near East 152nd Street in the South Bronx.
Officers from the 40th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call, found the unidentified victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his body.
Paramedics rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.