Bronx man dead after being stabbed multiple times on street

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who viciously stabbed a 44-year-old man to death early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the slaying happened at 2:15 a.m. on June 6 along Bergen Avenue near East 152nd Street in the South Bronx.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call, found the unidentified victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Paramedics rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.