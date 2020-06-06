Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BronxPolice & Fire

Bronx man dead after being stabbed multiple times on street

Robert Pozarycki
1 min ago
File photo by Todd Maisel

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who viciously stabbed a 44-year-old man to death early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the slaying happened at 2:15 a.m. on June 6 along Bergen Avenue near East 152nd Street in the South Bronx.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call, found the unidentified victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Paramedics rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.