Stabbing outside of a Bronx pharmacy leaves on man dead

Emily Davenport
13 seconds ago
Photo via Getty Images

Cops are investigating the death of a man who found stabbed in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Authorities say that at 8:10 p.m. on April 14, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in front of Edenwald Pharmacy, located at 4137 Laconia Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his head and torso.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation.

