Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BrooklynEast VillageManhattanMidtown ManhattanPolice & FireThe Villager

DEVELOPING: Another round of protests underway in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Robert Pozarycki
29 mins ago
A protester holds a tongue-in-cheek sign up during a rally at Bryant Park on May 31, 2020. (Photo by Mark Hallum)

For the fourth straight night, hundreds of protesters have converged upon areas of Brooklyn and Manhattan Sunday evening for rallies following last week’s police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd.

At this hour, nearly a thousand individuals have walked from Union Square — the site of a chaotic evening Saturday — to Bryant Park. Another major gathering is underway at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza. It’s expected that the Brooklyn group will eventually head over to the Barclays Center.

Crowds at Grand Army Plaza listened to speeches and gathered across the arch holding signs – but no police were on site. Speakers spoke about racism in this country and among police officers. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

So far, the atmosphere at the Brooklyn and Manhattan rallies are rather docile, according to amNY reporters on scene, with crowd size down from the previous two evenings.

A marcher heading to Bryant Park in Manhattan on May 31, 2020. (Photo by Mark Hallum)

Except for instances of blocking traffic, there have been no major interactions with the NYPD.

Crowds at Grand Army Plaza listened to speeches and gathered across the arch holding signs – but no police were on site (Photo by Todd Maisel)

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more coverage throughout the night on amNY.com.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.