DEVELOPING: Another round of protests underway in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For the fourth straight night, hundreds of protesters have converged upon areas of Brooklyn and Manhattan Sunday evening for rallies following last week’s police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd.

At this hour, nearly a thousand individuals have walked from Union Square — the site of a chaotic evening Saturday — to Bryant Park. Another major gathering is underway at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza. It’s expected that the Brooklyn group will eventually head over to the Barclays Center.

So far, the atmosphere at the Brooklyn and Manhattan rallies are rather docile, according to amNY reporters on scene, with crowd size down from the previous two evenings.

Except for instances of blocking traffic, there have been no major interactions with the NYPD.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more coverage throughout the night on amNY.com.