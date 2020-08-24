East Williamsburg bar and venue The Well shutters due to COVID

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Beloved beer hall and event venue The Well will permanently shutter due to financial troubles as a result of COVID-19, according to an Aug. 21 social media announcement by the East Williamsburg alehouse.

“It’s with the deepest heartbreak that we officially announce The Well will not be reopening, and will thus remain closed for good,” read the Friday post on The Well’s Facebook page.

The Meserole Street tap room has been closed since late March due to the pandemic, but the owners said the months-long lack of customers and the uncertain future of nightlife in the city killed any plans to reopen.

“It may come as no surprise that the insurmountable financial pressure placed upon the business due to the COVID-19 crisis has forced our hand,” the post read. “The team wanted nothing more than to party with you again when the risks were behind us and the city had fully reopened, but the future of nightlife in NYC is too uncertain for us to see a path forward.”

The closure of the beer haven between Bushwick Avenue and Waterbury Street, first reported by Brooklyn Vegan, comes after the owners tried to raise money for out-of-work staff via a GoFundMe page, which they started after the watering hole closed for business on March 23 — although they only brought in $2,500 of the $30,000 they had hoped to raise.

The venue originally opened in 2012 inside the former 19th century Hittleman Brewery, and boasted 60 beers on tap along with a a 11,000 square-foot backyard, hosting events like beer festivals, bands, open mics, Presidential debate watch parties, and fundraisers.

Independent venues have been among the hardest hit from the coronavirus outbreak, and Sen. Chuck Schumer rallied with business owners and performers outside Williamsburg event space Baby’s All Right Aug. 18 in support of the recently introduced Save our Stages Act, which would allow businesses to get up to $18 million from the federal government to pay for costs incurred during the pandemic and into next year.

Despite the end of their own venue, the owners of The Well voiced optimism for the future of the city and encouraged folks to support small businesses.

“As you know, the effects of the pandemic have been devastating to our industry. Sadly, we aren’t the first and won’t be the last to close our doors. Please support your local small businesses however you can. They need it right now,” the Facebook post read. “It may take a long time, but our city will recover from this. We sincerely hope that our paths cross sooner than later.”

This article first appeared on BrooklynPaper.com