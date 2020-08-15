Got milk crates? Man slugs senior in Brooklyn with plastic cartons during dispute

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the tough guy who went to battle with a senior citizen on the streets of Brooklyn this month and assaulted him with, of all things, plastic milk crates.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning video footage of the scuffle that occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 9 outside the Wing Luck Restaurant at 252 Livonia Ave. in East New York.

According to authorities, the perpetrator approached the 63-year-old male victim and got into a verbal argument. The words then turned physical when the suspect picked up two milk crates and threatened the senior man.

The video shows the victim, holding up a cane in apparent self-defense, while the assailant began swinging the crates at him.

Police said the suspect wound up striking the man several times with the crates, causing cuts and swelling to his arms. The perpetrator then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to the incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the attacker as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, close-cut salt-and-pepper hair, and a full beard.

Law enforcement sources said he was last seen wearing a white tanktop, black-and-orange Adidas shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.