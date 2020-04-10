Pair sought for firing gunshots that injured woman in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for two young men who fired guns along a Brooklyn street earlier this week and wound up injuring an 18-year-old woman with a stray bullet.

Police released images on April 10 of the suspects involved in the shooting that took place at 5:40 p.m. on April 6 in front of a Van Dyke Houses apartment building at 414 Sutter Ave. in Brownsville.

According to authorities, the two suspects arrived on the scene and began firing shots with two firearms, then ran inside the building.

A law enforcement source familiar with the case said the shooters opened fire on another individual near 410 Sutter Ave. Six shots were fired in total.

One of the bullets, police said, wound up hitting the female victim, who was sitting outside the location when the bullets flew. Paramedics rushed her to Brookdale Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Cops described one of the suspects as a man between 17 and 22 years of age who wore a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and light-colored sneakers.

The other gunman, police said, was a black man between 17 and 22 years of age who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.