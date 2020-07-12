SEE IT: Violent duo brutally beats man in Brooklyn with cane and chain

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for two men who beat down a 44-year-old man with a cane and an iron chain at a Brooklyn parking lot in a violent assault caught on camera.

The NYPD released on July 11 video footage of the Fourth of July attack, which occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Ave. in Crown Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the pair got into a verbal dispute with the 44-year-old man as he helped customers carry groceries.

The words turned violent when the two brutes went on the attack. The video footage shows the hooligans beating down the man on the pavement with a cane and an iron chain.

Moments after the attack, cops said, the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 71st Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a broken arm and head lacerations.

Police did not provide a physical description of the two men responsible for the assault.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.