2021 Top Workplaces NYC: ‘Our people come first’ at CBIZ

With over 100 offices and 4,800 associates in cities across the United States, CBIZ is a leading provider of professional business services to organizations and individual clients.

The accounting division of CBIZ, CBIZ MHM, LLC in partnership with Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. (MHM), is a nationwide top ten accounting provider.

CBIZ provides national-caliber expertise combined with highly personalized service delivered at the local level, but the company’s heart extends far beyond the way it serves its clients. CBIZ has been named one of the top workplaces in New York City for its commitment to the flourishing of its associates and familial-like team.

CBIZ is dedicated to its employees and wants them to stick around for the long haul, proving why it is one of the city’s top workplaces. Through the CBIZ Women’s Advantage (CWA) program, the company focuses on attracting, retaining and advancing talented women within the organization. CBIZ also pays for employees to attend offsite courses that provide continuing professional education credits to help them achieve their personal and career goals. For associates that haven’t taken the CPA exam, CBIZ offers discounted review courses and a monetary incentive for passing the exam.

“Our people come first,” says Jeffrey Gluck, Senior Managing Director at CBIZ. “We need to retain great people to make us more successful.”

Tenure is not abnormal at CBIZ, and Gluck is the poster child of CBIZ’s dedication to the growth and success of its associates. Gluck started at the company in 1992 and has been working his way up the ranks ever since.

CBIZ’s associates stay with the organization because of the career growth opportunities and the inclusive, familial working environment. CBIZ has an open-door policy ensuring every employee’s voice is heard and creating a collaborative, close-knit team.

Though CBIZ’s New York team has worked remotely for the past 14 months, its leaders implemented programs to keep the team motivated and connected while they are apart.

“We launched what we called the ‘Quarantine Times,’” Gluck said, which was a weekly newsletter that lasted during the first 20 weeks of COVID. Every week, different team members wrote editorial-style pieces sharing what new hobbies they had picked up, activities they were doing with their families and how they were setting up their home offices.

“We really pushed together while apart,” said Elite Rubin, Director of Marketing at CBIZ.

CBIZ’s New York office also created a “buddy system” according to Gluck. “We split the firm and everyone had responsibilities to call people, not about work, but life. It became a touchpoint and showed employees that we’re here for you.” This check-in system also made new hires during the pandemic feel welcome, making it easy for them to acclimate themselves as a member of CBIZ’s New York family.

Giving back is a fundamental component of CBIZ’s core values, and the company exceeded its traditional philanthropic efforts throughout the pandemic. In 2020, CBIZ hosted their annual Food Drive virtually, and surpassed their 20,000-pound food goal, equalling over 38,000 meals. CBIZ also initiated a virtual fundraising campaign during the pandemic, raising more than $83,000 to benefit Dress for Success. Over the holidays, CBIZ New York worked with GlamourGals to distribute #MyDearFriend notes to isolated seniors nationwide, bringing joy to those who need it most.

CBIZ is one of the top workplaces in New York because of the company’s dedication to its employees and surrounding communities. CBIZ can provide top-tier professional business services to companies and clients across the nation because of its connected team and the collaborative working environment behind the scenes.