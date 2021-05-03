2021 Top Workplaces NYC: Reidy Contracting builds great opportunities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) serving a full range of clients’ needs through general contracting and construction management services, Reidy Contracting Group (RCG) has been named one of the Top Workplaces in New York City.

From renovation projects to new construction, construction infrastructure and existing refurbishments, RCG’s skilled and highly qualified staff consistently exceed clients’ expectations.

The RCG team prioritizes their clients’ goals and expectations through the entire process, ensuring a successful project and good working environment. This kind of partnership between contractor and client from a project’s developmental phase until its close is made possible by RCG’s commitment to honesty and integrity along with clear and unambiguous communication in everything they do.

RCG is one of the Top Workplaces in the city because of its familial-like team. RCG’s employees approach every project with enthusiasm, made possible by the company’s collaborative behind-the-scenes environment. From company events to team dinners, in the office and on the job the RCG team is collaborative and each member takes pride in the company’s work.

“Our Reidy family is tight-knit and collaborative both on the job and during company outings,” RCG’s Human Resources manager Kristen D’Aquino said. “That enthusiasm comes across for our clients and their communities in the spaces we create.”

Throughout the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, RCG has been committed to the safety of its team and clients. RCG rolled out a training program ensuring everyone in the company exceeded all OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and DOB (Department of Buildings) mandates and issued generic and site-specific COVID-19 response plans.

In 2020, RCG won the AIA | DC Annual Design Award for their work on the Hines office project. RCG was also awarded the ENR (Engineering News-Record) New York’s 2020 Best Project (Cultural Sector) for LMMC Arts Center on Governor’s Island.

At the heart of RCG’s mission is having a positive influence on where people live and work. Whether this goal is accomplished by delivering strategic projects that push New York’s industries and companies forward or through social responsibility and civic engagement, RCG is committed to making a difference in the local community. The company’s community support efforts include organizations like St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters, Nontraditional Employment for Women, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity and more.