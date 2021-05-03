2021 Top Workplaces: The best large businesses in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Employees at great businesses across New York City gave high marks to companies large and small in the 2021 Top Workplaces program, sponsored by Schneps Media and Energage.

Here are the top seven large businesses in the 2021 Top Workplaces program, as chosen by the voters.

1. Triplemint

NYC-based real estate agency Triplemint was formed in 2013 by college classmates David Walker and Philip Lang. They set out to redefine the real estate industry with a customer-centered and data-driven approach. Since 2013, they have grown a team of over 250 experts, advocates and advisors that are delivering a new standard of real estate. Triplemint’s unique approach has proven to be successful in that the company has grown more than 100% for each year it’s operated. It showcases on- and off- market homes to help its clients make well-informed decisions. Though the company’s use of technology is fresh and high-powered, the personal relationships and investments are what drive the success of the team. The innovative organization offers a wide suite of benefits and perks to its employees, including comprehensive health benefits and unlimited vacation. Find out more about Triplemint at their triplemint.com.

2. TEI Group

TEI Group is the largest full-service independent provider of vertical transportation services in metropolitan New York and New Jersey. For over 30 years, TEI has evolved from its roots as an independently owned elevator maintenance company to now a leading provider of comprehensive vertical transportation construction, modernization, maintenance and repair systems. Superior customer relationships have rewarded the company with a 98% customer retention rate. TEI believes in nurturing and mentoring their employees to maintain their reputation as the best trained, most capable and most professional in the elevator service industry. Employees gave particularly high marks for personal and company pride, respect and camaraderie. “Like our clients, our employees are treated as family,” TEI Group says on their website, teigroup.com, as they “become a part of our team and take advantage of our impressive suite of benefits and incentives for progress.”

3. Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company

Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company is a super-regional leader in commercial property and casualty insurance. With over a century of expertise in designing, underwriting and providing insurance solutions for business owners and property managers, the organization provides quality property and casualty insurance products that provide peace of mind. Not only do they care for their customers by fostering long lasting relationships with respect and integrity, but GNY is dedicated to caring for their local community as well. “Philanthropy and charitable events are at the core of our culture,” said a GNY spokesperson. “There are opportunities throughout the year to volunteer, give back and get involved.” The company has had successful fundraisers for many organizations, including the Make a Wish Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project. As the cherry on top, GNY values their employees and provides many opportunities for growth and development within the company. Benefits include company-paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement and even a Student Loan Paydown Plan. More information on the Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company can be found on their website, gny.com.

4. Duane Morris LLP

At the heart of law firm Duane Morris LLP is an integral agreement to work together in the pursuit of the client’s goals. Founded in 1904, the partnership has grown to be among the 100 largest firms in the world, with more than 800 attorneys across 29 domestic and international offices. Despite the ever changing industry and constant growth, the business has maintained its collegial, collaborative culture. One of Duane Morris’s core beliefs is equal justice for all. Not only is the pro bono program at the firm thriving, but just in the past year, the lawyers and staff donated 10,248 hours of service to local communities. Duane Morris employees are provided with an impressive benefits package, and comprehensive programs and resources for personal and professional development, including tools to support attorneys and staff with work-life balance and wellbeing. According to Duane Morris, “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm launched a Family Support Resources Center, providing services for in-home childcare and daycare options, back-to-school and remote learning tips, wellness support through regular webinars and communications to support working parents during this tumultuous time, and other assistance.” Read more at duanemorris.com.

5. Empire BlueCross BlueShield

When New York City emerged at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, Empire BlueCross BlueShield recognized an opportunity to step up. Together with its foundation, Empire committed nearly $2 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts in New York, including $200,000 dedicated to fighting food insecurity. This is just one example of Empire’s immediate response, and the team has been continuing to address emerging needs ever since. Empire sets out to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, and that includes their own employees. “As a leading healthcare company, Empire offers employees great benefits,” said an Empire representative. “The benefits package is designed to cater to everyone’s different needs. In addition to pay, time off and insurance benefits, Empire offers additional incentives that promote great performance, as well as opportunities to get involved with local communities through a robust volunteering program and several wellness programs to support the whole health of employees.” Empire offers innovative and modern opportunities to stay connected to their workforce, like monthly virtual Town Halls and CEO Book Clubs. The public healthcare organization serves more than 4 million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers just in New York. For more information, visit their website at empireblue.com.

6. Capital One Financial Corporation

Public banking organization Capital One Financial Corporation has grown to be one of the ten largest banks in the U.S. in less than 25 years, serving tens of millions of customers across a diverse set of businesses. How did they become one of the most widely recognized brands in banking? “At Capital One, we are on a mission to change banking for good and help people succeed by bringing humanity, ingenuity and simplicity to their everyday banking experiences,” said a Capital One spokesperson. “We understand that our success is fully dependent on how we harness the passions and capabilities of our more than 50,000 associates and provide them with a diverse and inclusive work environment where they can bring their full selves with them every day to work.” The organization channels its creativity, curiosity and resources to ignite positive change by never settling for the status quo and always putting people first. Learn more at capitalone.com.

7. Michael Page International

New York-based employment agency Michael Page International is one of the world’s leading professional recruitment consultancies. Michael Page’s brand, as well as its parent company PageGroup, has made a name for itself as a market leader and as an established brand since its start in 1976. PageGroup prides itself as being a business that puts people at the heart of everything that it does. The workplace supports its employees by creating an environment that values career progression, diversity, giving back, reward, talent development and wellbeing. With approximately 425 employees, Michael Page International creates opportunity to reach potential. As said on the company website, michaelpage.com, “It’s not just about what we do – it’s about how we do it. Our success is underpinned by a culture of putting people and teamwork first, and we’re immensely proud of our reputation for professionalism and integrity.”