For the third year in a row, Bronx Summit is going to connect creative and entrepreneurial people.

Created by Jason Acosta and Kevin Brooks, who host the podcast Live From The Bronx, the summit aims to elevate the creative voices in the Bronx while providing them with resources to be successful in their industries.

“We’re going into year three with the goal of connecting the Bronx community to the creative economy. The reason for that is because oftentimes, marginalized groups don’t always have access to the creative scene,” said Acosta. “Kevin and I found that less than 15% of the creative economy are identified as those of color. We saw a real need to be the connector and bring all people in the art, creative and entrepreneur group together so that we can learn and build from each other.”

Like in previous years, this year’s Bronx Summit will feature panels covering a myriad of topics, networking opportunities, and community building. The day will be rounded out with performances from Bronx-based artists, as well as a business pitch competition for those looking to get their ideas off the ground.

For the first year ever, the summit will also feature a food vendor marketplace, alongside its Bronx vendor market, for attendees to enjoy.

“We’re really trying to give Bronx entrepreneurs, in every sense, a chance to be part of this experience,” said Brooks.

For Acosta and Brooks, it is important for Bronx Summit to cover several different fields, including health care, tech, music, arts, and food. One aspect that the duo finds is part of the secret to success is being involved in the community around you.

“In the restaurant industry, one of the things Kevin and I have seen to be really successful is that some of these restaurants that I do love are a staple in the community. They host events for the community, they’re really involved, people know the owners and they’re always busy,” said Acosta. “We want folks to know that a lot of people in the restaurant industry fail, but what can help you succeed? We want folks to walk away knowing, ‘if I’m gonna start this restaurant, I know I need to be active in the community and really engage with them to find some level of success.’”

Like in years past, Brooks and Acosta hope that those who take part in this year’s Bronx Summit can not only walk away with the tools for success, but make lasting connections in their industries and communities.

“You’re gonna get to hear from about 30 speakers who are from literally the same community you’re from. These folks are from the Bronx, people of color, but they’ve been able to find success in their various endeavors and I want it to be inspiring,” said Brooks. “I want you to leave this not feeling like these are superheroes, but that these are people who you could have lived next to and are doing amazing stuff and you can do the same.”

The third annual Bronx Summit will take place on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at DREAM Charter High School, located at 20 Bruckner Blvd. Tickets start at $35 and are available on Eventbrite.com.

On Sept. 27, there will be an invite-only community awards dinner honoring three Bronxites for their work to elevate the community.