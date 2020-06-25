Family-Friendly Black-Owned Businesses to support in New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Courtney Ingalls

The Black Lives Matter Movement is taking the world by storm. Many people are taking action in many ways such as taking it to social media, protesting, and donating. If people are trying to find other ways to help be an ally to this movement, supporting Black-owned businesses is another great way! Here are some great family-friendly Black-owned businesses that will bring the family together while also having fun!

A Princess Like Me – Online

Disney inspired characters and other female party characters come to life for your kid’s special days! A Princess Like Me allows you to give your kids an experience that they will never forget while also adding a little magic to their day. Since we aren’t able to celebrate in person, for the time being, Princesses for every kind of theme can surprise your little ones with a sweet video message.

BCakeNY – Border of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights

702 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

If you need a cake to celebrate any type of event, BCakeNY is the place to go! These cakes can be made into any type of shape in order to transform into the vision that you want. Not only are the cakes pleasing to the eyes but they are also delicious. If you want a smaller kind of dessert, BCakeNY also makes cupcakes.

Creme and Cocoa Creamery – Prospect Lefferts Gardens

1067 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 3 – 8 pm Thursday to Sunday

Creme and Cocoa is a family-owned ice cream shop inspired by its founders’ Caribbean culture. Enjoy their flavorful ice cream, sorbets, smoothies, desserts and coffee; they also have vegan ice cream and boozy ice cream options.

Lavender Blues – East Village

7601 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Have your kids learn about rhythm and music through baby music classes! Learning about music helps build awareness and control of their body as well as develop social and coordination skills. Kids are able to learn while also singing, dancing, and having fun! Due to COVID-19, these 40-minute classes have been moved to Zoom, and Summer sessions will begin July 6th!

Little Pie Company – Hell’s Kitchen

424 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

Little Pie Company is one of the top places to get a pie from in New York City. Not only do they have little pies, but they also have big pies, cakes, muffins, and other sweet treats. With every kind of flavor for every season, this shop has something for everyone to enjoy. You are also able to share these delicious treats with others by having it sent to their home with their next day shipping option!

Melba’s Restaurant – Harlem

300 W 114th St, New York, NY 10026

If you want a little comfort food to satisfy your family’s hunger, look no further than Melba’s restaurant! Enjoy some chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, burgers, and much more. While restaurants are closed for the time being, you can order for pick up to enjoy some amazing food, or you can pick up a copy of “Melba’s American Comfort” cookbook and try to create some of your favorites at home.

SciTech Kids – Upper East Side

215 E 81st St, New York, NY 10028

Have your kids become mini scientists this summer all while having fun experimenting! SciTech Kids allows their campers to explore the theme that fosters discovery, invention, and creativity. This year, younger campers will have the opportunity to become spies, structural engineers, inventors, meteorologists, and much more. For older kids, they get to discover VR, chemistry, and scratch. Camps will be virtual this summer, but that won’t stop the fun and creativity that each camper will experience.

Sisters Uptown Bookstore – Washington Heights

1942 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10032

Summertime is the best time to sit down and enjoy a book that you have been dying to try. Sisters Uptown Bookstore offers stories that have been written by gifted African American authors and other great authors that are masters of the spoken word. After recently celebrating 15 years of community service, the bookstore continues to provide information and ideas for adults and kids. Although the doors are closed to the public due to COVID-19, the store is still accepting orders for pickup and delivery.

String Thing Studio – Park Slope

54 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

If you want to learn how to knit a blanket or a scarf, String Thing Studio has all of the supplies and tools you will need! From many different types of yarns and needles to project bags, this store has something for everyone that wants to start a new hobby! String Thing Studio offers private classes, after-school programs, birthday parties, and many other fun activities that you and your family can enjoy.

Sugar Hill Creamery – Harlem

184 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Enjoy a cold treat on these hot summer days at Sugar Hill Creamery! Over the last century, Sugar Hill has served homemade, small-batch ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts. Besides their classic flavors that are available all year round, they also sell seasonal flavors that will make each special occasion a little more special. Sugar Hill is a little different than other creameries because many of their flavors are inspired by the owner’s Caribbean and Midwestern cultures.

World Explorers Group – Fort Greene

36 St. Felix St. Brooklyn, NY 11217

This group offers many different ways that your kids can stay educated and entertained. Kids get to learn about healthy nutrition, physical fitness, math, science, and more, to ensure that your kids receive the absolute best in enrichment and educational opportunities. World Explorers Group offers a variety of summer camps and after-school activities that will keep every kid engaged. All different ages are welcome to join in on the fun.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on NewYorkFamily.com