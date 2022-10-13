Find top architects in New York City — with Home Pros

If you’re looking for renovations to your New York City townhouse, brownstone, or apartment, hire an architect in NYC Home Pros. There are plenty of architecture firms in Brooklyn, Long Island City and Manhattan providing services like budgeting, project scheduling, phased design services, interior design, construction, plumbing, electrical and more. Connect with a top NYC architect here.

Top architecture firms NYC:

Rebuild Workshop

149 7th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 783-4650

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d54b691a9a8112/rebuild-workshop/

reBuild specializes in transforming century-old structures into homes for contemporary living. From the project planning, to building department and landmark approvals, and construction completion, reBuild’s process is tailored to overhauling townhouses and brownstones in a resource-efficient manner.

Batliboi Studio

61 Greenpoint Ave Suite 623

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(646) 436-6239

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d614c8d313c9de/batliboi-studio-architecture-design/

Batliboi Studio creates spaces that are carefully considered — both programmatically & materially — and thoughtfully detailed. With a priority on infusing spaces with light, Batliboi Studio pride themselves on merging clean, modern detailing, within the constraints of the historic and existing fabric of New York City townhouses, brownstones, and apartments.

Hatchet Design Build

628 Grand Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(347) 425-7076

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d590b90a5386e7/hatchet-design-build/

A team of artists and builders based in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, Hatchet Design Build specialize in residential renovation. A team of skilled project managers, fabricators, and craftspeople draw from diverse backgrounds in fine arts, design, and architecture to creatively engineer custom designs for clients to provide high-quality finish without unnecessary costs.

TNB Architecture

1814 Madison Place, Suite A

Brooklyn, NY 11229

(917) 575-0038

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d586d1cfb667e0/tnb-architecture/

The New Black approaches architecture holistically, designing interior and exterior spaces to seamlessly integrate with their surrounding environment. They provide full architectural design services — from initial schematic design through construction documentation and administration. Partial services can be provided as needed in order to facilitate project phasing better suited for customer’s needs.

PACS Architecture

153 West 27th Street Suite 606

New York, NY 10001

(347) 475-0381

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d5cf17e2b94419/pacs-architecture/

PACS is an expert at managing the entire process. By directing all aspects of design and construction, through all phases, PACS takes the burden and stress of the renovation process off of the homeowner, while ensuring design excellence that is executed at a fair price.

White glove services include:

Programming & Budgeting (hard and soft costs)

Project scheduling (pre-design through construction sign-offs)

Phased design services with ongoing budget/schedule “health-checks”

Regulatory entity coordination and approvals (Building department, Landmarks, Coop/Condo, etc.)

Consulting team procurement & coordination

Competitive bidding and negotiation coordination of all primary contractors

Full construction administration services, including requisition review and approvals

Project close-out, punch-listing and sign-off coordination

Bolster

275 7th Avenue, Floor 7

New York, NY 10011

(314) 391-8410

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d53971ccf2a064/bolster/

Bolster hires the industry’s best talent and uses a continual improvement process to financially guarantee your major home renovation is designed and built beautifully, on-time and on-budget. Specializing in gut renovations and apartment combinations. Supported by proprietary technology, Bolster’s team of vertically-integrated architects, designers, contractors, and builders is committed to creating the perfect place to come home to.

Smart Design

31 Belvidere Street

Brooklyn, NY 11206

(646) 217-4250

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d626c07594155c/smartdesign/

Using their professional in-house team of interior and landscaping designers, project managers, procurement specialists and construction crew, Smart Design will develop, build and manage project from start to finish.

Services include:

Interior Design

Architecture

Planning & Permitting

Construction

Plumbing

Electrical

Platt Dana Architects

80 5th Ave Suite 1105

New York, NY 10011

(646) 336-6270

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d60789f0d06221/platt-dana-architects/

Principals Hope Dana and Kate Platt’s distinguished mix of modern and classic designs has been recognized in the realm’s most prestigious publications, and most recently, the Luxe RED Award for excellence in architectural design.

As a full-service architectural firm, Platt Dana is involved with:

Site selection

Programming

Design through construction

Personalized project management

New Wave Design and Contracting

3808 43rd Ave

Long Island City, NY 11101

(646) 318-8745

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d602ee23d4d2f0/new-wave-design-and-contracting/

New Wave specializes in high-end finish brownstone renovations. Balancing historic details with modern updates, they know what it takes to keep the old world brownstone charm alive with a modern twist, and is proud of its on-time completion of projects, high-end quality performance, attention to the needs of clients, and always a “hands-on” approach through every phase of project completion.

New Wave embraces the “Irish” approach to hospitality: quality, attention to detail and warm, caring, responsive communication is always on display and a vital part of the company.

As seen in Architectural Digest, Brownstoner, and Remodelista magazines.

Ten to One

1718 8th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 446-8432

https://www.brownstoner.com/services/architect-nyc/d575722bd976b4/ten-to-one/

Ten to One customizes its services for each project, ranging from design consultation to full design services, proforma and zoning analysis to budget estimating, strategic planning to capital campaigning, construction management to design/build.

Ten to One advocates for civic investment, equity and sustainability in its projects as well as its practice. Ten to One invests a minimum of 10% of resources to equitable civic engagement, sustainability and pro bono projects. They are B Corp Certified, and most employees are minority, women or LGBTQ.

