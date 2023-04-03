Inaugural Manhattan Power List to honor the borough’s most influential individuals

Schneps Media’s Inaugural Manhattan Power List names the most influential individuals in Manhattan and recognizes those named for their continued commitment, impact and influence they have sustained on Manhattan’s existence over the past year.

The special celebration will take place on April 18 at Bryant Park with Cheryl Wills, Emmy award-winning journalist, Spectrum News New York 1 serving as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The Honorees are from a broad spectrum of the business and nonprofit world and will be recognized for their accomplishments and their commitment to making a positive impact in Manhattan. More than 300 people will be in attendance to enjoy the ultimate networking and celebratory evening.

“We look forward to bringing together Power Listers from Manhattan to celebrate their accomplishments and to connect with like-minded individuals. Nothing is more powerful than connection,” said Elizabeth Schneps-Aloni, SVP, NYC Community Media & Events

The Manhattan Power List joins the ranks of Schneps Media’s naming individuals to the Brooklyn Power List, Queens Power List, Bronx Power List, Dan’s Power List of the East End and the Long Island Press Power List for close to 30 years.

The event is hosted by Schneps Media, publishers of amny Metro, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express, Gay City News, The Villager, Manhattan Express, Caribbean Life and El Correo. Schneps Media is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

In addition to the ultimate networking and joyful celebration, the event will raise money for a local cause and 100% of all raffle proceeds will go to the named charity.

Learn more about the honorees at ManhattanPowerList.com

For tickets, sponsorship or to learn how to be named to the Power List reach out to Demetra Mattone, Director of Corporate Events at [email protected] or at 718-260-4512.

2023 Manhattan Power List Honorees *list in formation:

Mayor Eric Adams

Curtis L. Archer, President of Harlem Community Development Corporation

Adam Brecht, Trustee for the Margaret Brecht Family Trust

Elbia Cabral, Director of Community Affairs for the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Rodney Capel, Vice President for Government Affairs, Northeast Region for Charter Communications

Wellington Z. Chen, Executive Director of the Chinatown BID/Partnership

Aldrin Enise, President of One Hundred Black Men of NY

David Feldman, Esq., Co-Founder and CEO of Skip Intro Advisors LLC

Patricia E. Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Philanthropies

TaLona Holbert, Associate at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Letitia James, Attorney General, State of New York

Patrick B. Jenkins, Founder & President of Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates

Larry Johnson, President of CUNY Guttman Community College

Camille Joseph-Goldman, Vice President for Government Affairs of Charter Communications Group

Keith Klein, Chief Creative Officer of MSA Marketing

Alan Klinger, Co-Managing Partner for Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Frances Kweller, Esq., Founder & Owner of Kweller Prep Tutoring and Educational Services

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine

Joanna Mansfield, General Manager at Coterie Hudson Yards

Misty Marris, Partner at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Rebecca Seawright, NYS Assemblymember, 76th District

Nick E. Smith, First Deputy Public Advocate, City of New York

David Vassel, Chief Executive Officer of My Br& Inc

William Villanova, President of Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

Anthony Watson, Executive Director of SUNY New York Manhattan Educational Opportunity Center (MEOC)

Jumaane D. Williams, Public Advocate of the City of New York

Michelle Yanche, Chief Executive Officer of Good Shepherd Services

Risa Heller, CEO of Risa Heller Communications

Ethan Geto, Principal of Geto & de Milly, Inc.

Michele de Milly, Principal of Geto & de Milly, Inc.