Iconic NYC restaurant Delmonico’s reopening in September with new chef and design, and new lease settling ownership battles

Delmonico’s is reopening in September at its original location in the Financial District.

Dine where it all began, once again, at Delmonico’s reopening in the Financial District this coming September.

The historic restaurant, which closed in early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen at its semi-original location at the landmarked 56 Beaver St. in the Financial District with a new look, new chef, and a global ambassador from the Delmonico lineage.

The 187-year-old eatery — one of the first restaurants in New York City — is now accepting dining reservations for its reopening on Friday, Sept. 15; it is currently open only for private events.

The previous lease for Delmonico’s expired last December, and both Turcinovic and Licul had “jumped on the chance” to rent Delmonico’s for 15 years, amNewYork previously reported.

Dennis Turcinovic, owner and operator of Delmonico’s Restaurant Group, and his partner Joseph Licul signed a 15-year lease for the building. The lease, shared with amNewYork Metro, was filed earlier this year on March 20 with the lease starting on Nov. 8, 2022 and expiring on Nov. 8, 2037.

The lease was executed for the “Ground Floor Corner Store” at 56 Beaver Street between Delmonico’s Restaurant Group Hospitality Group, co-owned by Turcinovic and Licul, and building owner Beaver Equities Group LP.

Turcinovic, who has been involved with Delmonico’s since 1999, pointed out the restaurant’s storied legacy in a statement.

“It was the first to use the term “restaurant,” the first to have a cookbook, and the first to serve women sitting at their own table,” Turcinovic said. “We are excited to welcome back returning guests, but also introduce Delmonico’s to a new generation of New York City diners.”

Edward J. Hong, of Michelin-starred ilk, has been named the executive chef of Delmonico’s. The chef brings new dishes to the restaurant’s menu, long known for its prime beef and French influences, including sea urchin and abalone risotto and Myung Ran Caesar salad.

Hong said in a statement that Delmonico’s has always been in the unique position of serving signature dishes with high culinary standards for guests from around the world.

“I’m excited to enrich Delmonico’s dining experience by introducing the option of new global flavors and techniques while also celebrating its classic dishes,” Hong said.

As a nod to Delmonico’s culinary heritage, Hong will also offer interpretations of American classics invented at the iconic eatery, such as its 18-ounce Delmonico steak, Baked Alaska, Lobster Newberg and Chicken a la Keene. The menu also includes something more modern but no less decadent: a prime dry-aged, bone-in ribeye topped with uni butter.

The newly reopened Delmonico’s will feature five newly-renovated and re-designed private dining rooms with the capacity to continue seating, as it had before, up to 500 people.

Turcinovic anticipates that Delmonico’s clientele will love the refreshed character and atmosphere once doors reopen. European-based design house WAVE Design Studios managed Delmonico’s redesign under the close direction of CEO and principal designer Sandro Užila.

“The updated design is sleek but without compromising the character and history of the restaurant,” Turcinovic said. “We uncovered a lot of photography never before used in the Delmonico’s archive and have incorporated these photos into the new design.”

Swiss brothers John and Peter Delmonico first opened Delmonico’s in 1827 as a French pastry shop on 23 William St., before it became a sit-down restaurant with an à la carte menu. Before its closure during the pandemic, the restaurant underwent heated ownership disputes between brothers Omer Grgurev and Ferdo Grgurev, and Turcinovic and Licul.

In August 2019, Grgurevs filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court against Turcinovic and Licul alleging that the two had mismanaged Delmonico’s by improperly keeping financial records. The Grgurevs demanded to dissolve the partnership.

The establishment has welcomed a new global brand ambassador, Max Tucci, whose grandfather, Oscar Tucci, was one of the owners who opened Delmonico’s after the Prohibition era in 1926.

Tucci himself is a culinary professional, television personality, and best-selling author of the cookbook, “The Delmonico Way; Sublime Entertaining and Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant that Made New York!”

The Tucci family operated the restaurant for more than 60 years, and now Tucci will oversee and support the restaurant’s guest experience.

“Delmonico’s culinary, events, and guest experience teams are composed of impressive talent who are all looking forward to this next chapter in Delmonico’s storied history,” Turcinovic said.