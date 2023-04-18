Mohegan and Soloviev Group team up to bring prosperity to local businesses through new program

Mohegan, one of the world’s most prestigious resort gaming brands, is teaming up with the Soloviev Group to bring sustainable financial prosperity to local businesses through the Mohegan Momentum Partnership Program for New York City.

The program aims to provide millions of dollars annually in flexible gaming-based rewards, incentivizing hotel and gaming venue guests to visit and support local businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, and more. In partnership with the New York State Restaurant Association, Mohegan is offering local businesses the option to accept either the cash equivalent of gaming and hospitality complex rewards via reimbursement or provide guests with special discounts and unique offers.

“With various establishments bidding to attain a Gaming Facility license in New York City, it is imperative for New Yorkers to consider factors beyond just local and state tax revenue gain, but also the effort that organizations are willing and able to make to better the surrounding communities and businesses,” said Ray Pineault, CEO and President of Mohegan.

The Mohegan Momentum Partnership Program for New York City will create additional revenue and expand the customer base for independent local businesses. Unlike other programs, the rewards will not be limited to an entertainment complex’s properties, but instead will be a catalyst for independent local business patronage.

The Mohegan Momentum Partnership Program has been successful in neighboring markets in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Businesses and attractions partnering with Mohegan as part of ongoing Momentum Partnership Programs include Gillette Stadium, The TD Garden Proshop, Samuel Adams Brewery, and The Palace Theater.

Participating New York City businesses will be determined based on a partnership agreement with Mohegan, and participating restaurants will include Il Monello, Tuscany Steakhouse, and the two Midtown Manhattan locations of Il Tinello, among others.

“Our mission is to address vital community needs, which are being communicated in meaningful conversations with local stakeholders,” said Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group. “We look forward to continuing our robust community outreach and engaging in these important discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

“This new program will introduce our restaurant to Mohegan’s loyal guests, significantly expanding our marketing reach and creating new streams of revenue,” said Steve Haxihaj, owner of Il Monello, a longstanding Italian restaurant in Midtown.

For more information on how to participate in the Mohegan Momentum Partnership Program for New York City, visit mohegangaming.com.