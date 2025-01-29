Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Business

A family legacy: Moscot celebrates 110 years as NYC staple with flagship and book unveiling

By Amanda Moses Posted on
Alexandre Assouline, Harvey and Zack at the Moscot celebration.
Alexandre Assouline, Harvey and Zack at the Moscot celebration.
Photo by Amanda Moses

A NYC eyewear staple celebrated 110 years of legacy with a new global flagship shop in Chelsea and a book release. 

Since 1915, Moscot has solidified itself as the premiere location for optical expertise and premium eyewear. Now, this family-run institution celebrates its 110th anniversary with a flagship store located at 575 Sixth Ave. and a new book collaboration with Assouline. 

Harvey Moscot, the fifth Generation President of Moscot, stood beside his son Zach Moscot and Assouline, the creative library designer for publishing company Assouline, to commemorate the momentous occasion on Jan. 23. 

“It’s a really special night, 110 years. This is our new flagship shop. We will not be kicked out anymore. We will be here for a very long time,” fifth-generation owner and optometrist Harvey Moscot said. “We are celebrating an amazing collaboration with Assouline. Creating this book with them was nothing but a very special project, showcasing so many stories, vignettes, and memories from the past 110 years dating back to my great grandfather who came here from Europe to follow his dream.”

Bart Jasinski, Mario Rios, and Evan Avery
Bart Jasinski, Mario Rios, and Evan AveryPhoto by Amanda Moses
Zach Moscot, Josh Schneps and Harvey MoscotPhoto by Amanda Moses
Deidre Rodriguez
Deidre RodriguezPhoto by Amanda Moses
Grace Wiener and Andy Rosenwald
Grace Wiener and Andy RosenwaldPhoto by Amanda Moses
Seppe Tirabassi and Riad Azar
Seppe Tirabassi and Riad AzarPhoto by Amanda Moses
Solange, Brinley Cuddebazk, Juliet Dicarlo, and Juliette Corboy
Solange, Brinley Cuddebazk, Juliet Dicarlo, and Juliette CorboyPhoto by Amanda Moses
Harvey and Zach Moscot cheer as they pose with Moscot managers.
Harvey and Zach Moscot cheer as they pose with Moscot managers.Photo by Amanda Moses
Harvey Moscot looking through his new book
Harvey Moscot looking through his new bookPhoto by Amanda Moses
Zach and Harvey Moscot pose with managers
Zach and Harvey Moscot pose with managersPhoto by Amanda Moses
Zack and Harvey Moscot
Zack and Harvey MoscotPhoto by Amanda Moses

Leading with Legacy: William Villanova, President of Frank E. Campbell, The Funeral Chapel

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC