A family legacy: Moscot celebrates 110 years as NYC staple with flagship and book unveiling

A NYC eyewear staple celebrated 110 years of legacy with a new global flagship shop in Chelsea and a book release.

Since 1915, Moscot has solidified itself as the premiere location for optical expertise and premium eyewear. Now, this family-run institution celebrates its 110th anniversary with a flagship store located at 575 Sixth Ave. and a new book collaboration with Assouline.

Harvey Moscot, the fifth Generation President of Moscot, stood beside his son Zach Moscot and Assouline, the creative library designer for publishing company Assouline, to commemorate the momentous occasion on Jan. 23.

“It’s a really special night, 110 years. This is our new flagship shop. We will not be kicked out anymore. We will be here for a very long time,” fifth-generation owner and optometrist Harvey Moscot said. “We are celebrating an amazing collaboration with Assouline. Creating this book with them was nothing but a very special project, showcasing so many stories, vignettes, and memories from the past 110 years dating back to my great grandfather who came here from Europe to follow his dream.”